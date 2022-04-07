Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 197,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
