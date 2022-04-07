Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,850.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$707.02.

EDV opened at C$30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

