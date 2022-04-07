Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.02.

EDV stock opened at C$30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

