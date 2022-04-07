Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,898 ($24.89) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,874.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,782.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.