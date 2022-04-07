Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.97

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.97 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.19). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 935,002 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESP shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

