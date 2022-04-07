Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading Down 1.3%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19. 3,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.
