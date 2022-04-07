Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Embraer by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Embraer by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 117,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,574. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

