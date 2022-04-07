Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE ERJ opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

