Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 450,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 69,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 2,938,563 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

