Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 90,674 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,920. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.19 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

