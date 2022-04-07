Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 82,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,783. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

