Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.