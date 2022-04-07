Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.45. The company had a trading volume of 204,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,730. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.