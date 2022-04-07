Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 627.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,626 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

