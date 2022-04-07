Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24.

