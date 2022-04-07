Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $108.66. 72,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,854. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.69 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

