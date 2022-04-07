Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $364.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.83.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $305.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.09.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock valued at $249,126,932. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

