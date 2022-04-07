Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.71). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)
