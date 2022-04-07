Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 10,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 57,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.

