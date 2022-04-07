Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $387,221.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

