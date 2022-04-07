Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELMS. Benchmark lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 599,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

