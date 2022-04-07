Electra Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,751.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $12.97 million and $39,751.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,418,273,850 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

