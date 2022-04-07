Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,277,993. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

NYSE EW opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

