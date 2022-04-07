Edward S. Lampert Sells 9,478 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

