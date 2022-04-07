Edward S. Lampert Sells 9,478 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
