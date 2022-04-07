Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

