Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 778,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

