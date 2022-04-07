Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 51.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA EOS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

