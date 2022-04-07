Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.55. Eaton has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

