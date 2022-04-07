Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.