Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

