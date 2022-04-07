Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.75 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

