Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.38. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

