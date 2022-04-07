Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $625.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

