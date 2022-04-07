Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,079. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

