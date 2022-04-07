Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after acquiring an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $16,628,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 7,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

