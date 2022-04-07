Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

