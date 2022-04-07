Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,600 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 90.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

