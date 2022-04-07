Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

