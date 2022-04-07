Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

