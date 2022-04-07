E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.64

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 168659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 22.00 and a quick ratio of 21.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.78 million and a PE ratio of -25.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

