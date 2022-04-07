E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.80 ($14.07) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.21 ($13.41).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.24 ($11.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.32. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

