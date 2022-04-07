Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.04 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

