Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,516 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

