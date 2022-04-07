Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,162 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 122,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $625.22 million, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.