Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 54,488 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,488 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $154,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

