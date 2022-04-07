Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRTC stock opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

