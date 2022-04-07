Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,956 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

