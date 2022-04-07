Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $895,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.