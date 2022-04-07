Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.02.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.