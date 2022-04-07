Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $779,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 130.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.45. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

